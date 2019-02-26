



Monday’s powerful winds left a path of destruction across the Tri-State Area.

Some gusts were near-hurricane force at more than 65 miles per hour.

The force pulled a 12-story scaffold off its support on an Upper East Side building. The FDNY shut down a stretch of Fifth Avenue while it worked to secure it.

“Immediately, it was an extremely dangerous condition. The height of the building, the scaffold was pulling away and actually had broken away and pulled some of the corners off the top off the building,” said FDNY Manhattan Borough Commander Roger Sakowitch.

WATCH: CBS2’s John Elliott With The Latest Weather Forecast

Workers had to wait for the wind to die down Tuesday so the scaffold could be dismantled.

Cleanup also continues around the area. From a tree toppled onto a home in Livingston to a similar scene in Ridgewood, where forceful winds ripped massive roots from the ground, sending a tree smacking into a house.

Another tree trapped a car at a gas station in Rockland County. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

MORE: High Wind Threatens UES Scaffolding, Takes Down Trees And Power Lines Across Tri-State

“There was actually a car that was stuck underneath the tree. They cut enough branches out and then they pulled the car away,” Clarkstown resident Robert Nesi said. “The car, believe it or not, didn’t really get any damage.”

Two people were injured when a tree collapsed onto the Henry Hudson Parway, smashing the windshield of their SUV and bringing traffic to a standstill.

Strong winds impacted traffic on the Hudson too, keeping some vacationers waiting to get their cruise started, while others were stranded on a ship waiting to disembark. The Norwegian Cruise Line ship was scheduled to dock Monday morning, but was delayed about 23 hours.