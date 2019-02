NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gunfire erupted on a street in the Bronx in broad daylight, and it was all caught on camera.

Police are looking for the man they say walked towards a group of young men and opened fire last week in the Grand Concourse section.

Several people ran for cover, including a young child wearing a backpack who was standing closest to the shooter.

The gunman fired three shots, but luckily no one was hit.