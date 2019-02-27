Watch LiveMichael Cohen Testifies Before House Oversight Committee
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The so-called “Kayak Killer” is speaking out in a new interview.

Angelika Graswald pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the 2015 death of her fiance Vincent Viafore.

Angelika Graswald appears in Elle Magazine. (photo credit: Allie Holloway)

She pulled the drain plug on his kayak in the Hudson River and he drowned.

Her interview in Elle Magazine includes a photo of her underwater in a bathtub.

“Vince loved me. I loved him. He had mentioned that he would die for me if need be, and I feel like he did so I could live. He saved me in a way,” Graswald told the magazine.

She says she has no regrets about what happened and still goes kayaking while she’s on parole.

Graswald spent two and a half years in prison under a plea deal which included time served while awaiting trial.

