



– The so-called “Kayak Killer” is speaking out in a new interview.

Angelika Graswald pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the 2015 death of her fiance Vincent Viafore.

She pulled the drain plug on his kayak in the Hudson River and he drowned.

Her interview in Elle Magazine includes a photo of her underwater in a bathtub.

“Vince loved me. I loved him. He had mentioned that he would die for me if need be, and I feel like he did so I could live. He saved me in a way,” Graswald told the magazine.

She says she has no regrets about what happened and still goes kayaking while she’s on parole.

Graswald spent two and a half years in prison under a plea deal which included time served while awaiting trial.