NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new proposal is aiming to make America’s past time the official sport of New York.

Lawmakers introduced the bill Tuesday, saying it is a way to honor the iconic sport and what it has done for the people of New York since it’s origination in Cooperstown.

Baseball makes the strongest case for the designation since the Yankees are one of the sport’s most famous franchises with 27 championships.

Currently New York state does not have an official sport.