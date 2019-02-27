LIRR DERAILMENT3 Dead After LIRR Trains Hit Truck, NYC-Bound Train Collides With Westbury Station
By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a cold one again around the Tri-state. Temps are in the teens and 20s with feels like numbers even lower. Bundle up today! We should get close to the freezing mark of 32° by days end, but do expect thickening clouds throughout the day and some light snow showers to arrive by afternoon.

(Credit: CBS2)

We can see some snow as early as 1pm around here, but it’s just some flakes. Any accumulating snow takes place overnight into Thursday morning. We are stuck in an active pattern right now with multiple chances for snow through the weekend. Stay tuned and check back in for the latest update.

