CHATHAM, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey middle school is warning parents about pertussis, or whooping cough.
Chatham Middle School reports one confirmed and one suspected case.
“Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air by a cough or a sneeze,” the school district said in a letter to parents. “Pertussis begins with cold symptoms and a cough, which become much worse over 1-2 weeks.”
Symptoms include:
- Long series of coughing fits followed by a whooping noise. However, older children, adults and very young infants may not develop the whoop.
- Coughing fits may be followed by vomiting, turning blue, or difficulty catching breath.
- Cough is worse at night and cough medication usually do not help.
If you notice these symptoms, contact your health care provider.