



A New Jersey middle school is warning parents about pertussis, or whooping cough.

Chatham Middle School reports one confirmed and one suspected case.

“Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that is spread through the air by a cough or a sneeze,” the school district said in a letter to parents. “Pertussis begins with cold symptoms and a cough, which become much worse over 1-2 weeks.”

Symptoms include:

Long series of coughing fits followed by a whooping noise. However, older children, adults and very young infants may not develop the whoop.

Coughing fits may be followed by vomiting, turning blue, or difficulty catching breath.

Cough is worse at night and cough medication usually do not help.

If you notice these symptoms, contact your health care provider. For more information on pertussis, click here.