



Police are searching for a man and woman accused of beating a livery driver earlier this month in Brooklyn.

The 59-year-old driver was sitting inside his car on Fulton Street near Throop Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 11 p.m. on Feb. 10, when a group of people surrounded the vehicle.

Police said one man opened the passenger door and demanded a ride.

The driver got out of his car and went into a nearby deli to call 911.

Police said the suspect followed him and tried to take his wallet.

A fight broke out, and the man allegedly punched the driver repeatedly. He also threw metal cans and a glass bottle at the victim, police said.

Police said a woman followed the men into the deli and then hit the driver multiple times with a metal rod.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for cuts on the head and hands, plus bruising and swelling to his eye.

