NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Senator and presidential candidate Cory Booker took to Twitter today outlining his proposal to legalize marijuana at the federal level.

In a series of tweets, the senator explained the bill he’s proposing stating quote “the failed war on drugs has been a war on people disproportionately criminalizing poor people, people of color and people with mental illness.”

“I’m reintroducing the marijuana justice act to begin reversing our failed federal drug policies,” he said.

“Let’s legalize marijuana at the federal level, push states to do the same, and help those who have suffered due to its prohibition,” said Booker.

The Marijuana Justice Act would help clear the records of those who have been charged with marijuana-related crimes and help provide job-training programs.

The bill’s senate co-sponsors include Booker’s competition for the 2020 democratic ticket: Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, kKmala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

