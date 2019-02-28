



– School officials in Westchester are calling foul on a flag.

It hangs on a house across the street from a school, and contains a word most parents don’t want their kids to read, or speak.

Across the street from Bedford Road Elementary in Pleasantville, a Trump 2020 flag flies from the front porch of a single family home.

School officials say the problem isn’t the politics, it’s the profanity.

The message on the flag reads “Trump 2020 No More BS,” except the BS part isn’t abbreviated – it’s spelled out.

Some 600 kids a day walking to school go right past the flag.

Parents complained, and the school superintendent contacted the homeowners. They cited their first amendment right and declined to remove the flag.

School parents hope the homeowners reconsider.

“I’m disappointed that people feel that they need to express their opinion using words that are uncomfortable for our kids to see,” said parent Marise D’Souza.

The complaints aren’t about a Trump flag – the objection is to the profanity spelled out on it.

Trump got about 40 percent of the 2016 vote in the village of Pleasantville. He won the larger surrounding town of Mount Pleasant.