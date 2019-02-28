



Two local Congressmen are calling for a “doomsday” plan in the event of a North River tunnel failure.

Rep. Peter King, of Long Island, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, of New Jersey, are introducing a bill Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The two tunnels carrying Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT trains under the Hudson River are in bad shape after more than a century of use and flooding from Superstorm Sandy.

King and Gottheimer want a contingency plan in case one of the tunnels must be shut down.

Lawmakers have repeatedly asked President Donald Trump for federal funding to fix the decaying tunnels.