



— Police in Queens are looking for two men sources say robbed a woman at knifepoint and used a Taser on her teenage niece.

“They came this way behind me, and they just started pulling me,” 17-year-old Ashley said.

The teen says she’s now terrified to go anywhere after dark after last Thursday, when she drove her 51-year-old aunt home in Flushing. Ashley says she was getting out from the driver’s side in her driveway when a masked man yanked her backpack and tased her in the leg.

“I fell to the floor, the car floor,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do. She was outside, I was afraid for her like what if they shoot us?”

At the same time a second masked man was holding a knife to her aunt at the passenger side door.

“I got out of the car and he was in my front,” the woman said. “I just don’t do nothing, don’t do anything.”

The man on the driver’s side spotted a black bag inside the car, grabbed it, and both men took off.

“He just started pulling me and went on top of my body and grabbed the bag,” Ashley said.

Ashley’s aunt is a jeweler, so in that bag was more than $100,000 worth of jewelry that she had picked up from Manhattan to sell in Queens.

“My aunt is the one who drives but I had my ID,” Ashley said. “I was practicing to get my driver’s license so that’s why I was driving.”

The thieves also stole the teen’s backpack with her wallet and school books inside.

Ashley was hospitalized for her injuries from the Taser.

