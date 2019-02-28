



— It’s a creative way to curb parking problems in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn.

Giant planters are keeping big rigs off some local streets, but members of the community say more are needed.

On Thursday, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge saw just one of dozens of tractor trailers parked illegally surrounding Industry City. As business booms local store owners say the rigs are not just a nuisance, but also pose a safety issue.

“They’re huge and they stay here for days,” said Hazel De Los Reyes, owner of nearby Gumption Coffee. “There was a time when the Fire Department was here, but they couldn’t find us because we’re blocked by trucks and for us that’s a concern.”

The 18-wheelers weren’t only bothering small businesses, they were also parked outside the Brooklyn Nets training facility. Complaints led traffic enforcement to put up a sign warning trucks to stay away or they’ll be towed. But community leaders say the drivers will just move to another street.

“We’ve seen trucks, particularly municipal waste trucks, that have been stopped on a particular block for several days. That is usually carrying garbage that rots. The trucks are in competition for legal parking spaces for residents,” said Jeremy Laufer of Community Board 7.

The board said one solution it has been testing out are the giant planters, which are 11 feet wide and filled with plants. They leave enough gaps between for cars and box trucks to park, but not big rigs.

“So the goal is not to allow enough space for these long haul trucks to be here, but still allow the space for the shorter vehicles,” Laufer said.

Community Board 7 has approved the installation of many more of the giant planters around the area, hoping to send a message to tractor trailer drivers that they’re not wanted in the neighborhood.

“If it’s going to keep getting kind of like busier and busier over here … they need to just find a solution for it. Either make designated space for the trucks,” Amanda Aponte said.

The board said police have occasionally been enforcing fines, but that they have bigger problems to deal with than towing trucks.

So for now, plant power it is.