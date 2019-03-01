



– A Spanish company wants to fill the world with “conscious carnivores” one steak at a time. The company relies on 3D printers to make their meat stand out.

“It’s an innovative entree, that goes from printer to pan,” said NovaMeat founder Giuseppe Scionti.

Scionti came up with the idea two years ago. Since then, he’s been printing and preparing vegan steaks like this for people around the world.

“It’s about new meat, it means plant-based meat substitutes. So, we are creating the first 3D-printed plant-based beef steak.,’ he said.

The edible ink – with ingredients such as rice, peas and seaweed – comes in a cartridge. A 3D printer takes the role as sous chef, working meticulously to prepare the meat in under 10 minutes. It is printed with the same texture and appearance of a normal beef steak.

Scionti says the technology offers an alternative to meat, since livestock farming is one of the leading contributors of greenhouse gas emissions.

He says it also tackles the issue of sustainability, with many Americans eating double the recommended amount of red meat.

The 3D steaks are still not available to buy. The company hopes to expand their food options in the future, creating 3D-printed tuna steaks and chicken breasts.

