NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – March is here and while the weather may be wild and unpredictable, the one thing we can rely on is good deals.

Despite the fact that March has none of the reliable sales markers, like a gift-giving holiday or a three-day weekend, it straddles winter and spring, so there are deals to be had for both seasons.

March shoppers, say hello to deep discounts on snow gear, but also take advantage of spring clothing sales, too.

Trae Bodge with SlickDeals.net says this month brings winter clearance in a big way.

“Retailers like Patagonia, REI, Clarks are offering deals in the 50 to 60 percent off range, which is great. And then what we will see, probably later in the month, are some little teaser deals to wet your appetite for spring,” she said.

As we transition from winter to spring, it’s also a good time to update skincare.

“We will see some beauty deals if you need to change up your skincare routine or if you want to try some new spring colors. Ulta has a semi-annual sale in March – I’m predicting mid-March all the way through to the end,” said Bodge.

Calling all college basketball enthusiasts. March Madness will soon be here, which means team apparel is usually discounted, along with a few other things to get the party started.

“The best deals are if you use an online site or use app of say a Dominoes, Taco Bell or Wendy’s, you’ll see bigger savings. It’s also Frozen Food Month, so you’ll see lots of food deals for you entertaining if you’re having March Madness parties,” Bodge said. “Then, we’ll also see deals on small appliances.”

It’s also spring break season. Do your research and, if you’re flexible, there are specific savings offered on domestic and international flights, as well as hotel stays and travel accessories.

“For your road trips, we will see some good car rental deals and also things to outfit your car – like a back-up camera or tires – from your big box retailers,” said Bodge.

What not to buy: lingerie. Victoria’s Secret holds its big annual sale in June and other brands often follow suit.

For beds and mattresses, you should wait for Memorial Day Weekend. Same goes for patio furniture.

Wait until April, once the weather warms up, for deals on gym memberships.