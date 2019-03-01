POINT PLEASANT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempting to carry out a terrorist attack in New York City.

Federal officials say Gregory Lepsky of Point Pleasant was planning to build a pressure cooker bomb and detonate it in the city in support of the Islamic state terror group ISIS.

According to the Department of Justice, the 22-year-old intended to fight on behalf of ISIS and was allegedly trying to become a martyr by driving a “bunch of explosives” to where the “enemies” could be found.

Lepsky was arrested in February of 2017 after an unrelated incident at his New Jersey home. Point Pleasant police then found the pressure cooker and plans on how to weaponize the device on his computer.

He pleaded guilty in March of last year to one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.