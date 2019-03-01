NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County investigators say they busted an identity theft and loan scam that targeted people across the country, including local teachers.

Prosecutors say the ring’s mastermind, Dacson Sears of Brooklyn, owns a credit consulting firm.

He and four others are accused of stealing people’s identities to take out loans from credit unions, including the Nassau Educators Federal Credit Union.

Fake drivers licenses and other identifications would be created in the victims’ names.

Investigators say the group deposited the loan money in bank accounts.

“This group attempted to steal approximately more than $1 million dollars and successfully stole to date at least $250,000 using the stolen identities of more than 20 people,” said Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Investigators say there may be more victims because the group illegally obtained the personal information of more than 500 people.