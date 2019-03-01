



A manhunt was underway Friday morning for the suspects who struck an NYPD officer with a car during a chase Thursday on the FDR Drive.

Police opened fire on the car near 15th Street. It was later found abandoned on Houston Street in the East Village.

The FDR was closed for a time but reopened for the morning rush.

Late Thursday night, members of the NYPD Emergency Services unit could be seen walking into the Lillian Wald housing complex along the FDR with shields in hand and guns ready, searching for multiple suspects.

Just before 9 p.m., police attempted to stop a BMW at 96th Street and Second Avenue for an unknown reason. But the car fled south on the FDR, setting off a more-than-four-mile chase.

Officers caught up with the vehicle at 15th Street and tried again to stop it.

Police said the driver attempted to get off the FDR on a closed exit. An officer got out to confront suspect, but the driver backed up the car, hitting the cop.

That’s when police fired shots at the vehicle, shattering a rear window.

Police said the suspect ditched the car near Houston Street and is on the run with some others.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital, treated for an arm injury and released.