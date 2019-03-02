NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was game time Saturday for hundreds of students across the city, but there was something unique about the children’s chess tournament — all the competitors were girls!

More than 400 students from five to 18-years-old brought their all to the 2019 All-Girls New York City Chess Championship.

It was a little friendly competition that meant much more than just that. Studies show chess helps teach children logic, critical thinking, and problem solving.

In this case, it reminded the young girls of yet another important lesson.

“Girls and women are traditionally underrepresented in chess for absolutely no good reason,” organizer Debbie Eastburn said. “We believe chess is something for everyone not just for men not just boys.”

It’s a takeaway that’s worth so much more than just a trophy.