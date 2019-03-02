NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A measles warning has been issued in Westchester County after a local college student was diagnosed with the illness.

County health officials say a Monroe College student was diagnosed with the highly contagious infection on Friday.

The student is a New York City resident and attends class at Monroe’s New Rochelle campus.

Health officials are now working with the school to notify anyone who may have been exposed to the measles so they can get treatment.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can also cause serious complications including pneumonia and encephalitis – or swelling of the brain.

Another New York community is still dealing with the effects of a widespread outbreak of the illness. On Thursday, city health officials announced that there are now 121 confirmed cases of the measles in an Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn.

The outbreak started in October and have mostly infected children in the Borough Park and Williamsburg areas.