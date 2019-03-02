



Drivers can expect slick roads as the snow continues to pile up Saturday morning.

New York City officials say salt spreaders and plows will be out in force all day.

Crews hit the roads earlier Saturday, taking piles of salt with them from the Department of Sanitation’s West Side depot.

Sanitation officials have nearly 700 crews out across the five boroughs.

People will be waking up and having to clean off their cars and shovel their walkways throughout the Tri-state area, with many areas across New York and New Jersey getting up to three inches.

Although there isn’t much in terms of accumulation in the city – the roads are still slick. Many are in the process of being cleared.

Plows will only be deployed if more than two inches of snow accumulates on the road, so drivers are urged to take it slow.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock says this is just the beginning of a very snowy weekend for the area, as a much larger weather event is expected to hit Sunday night.

Between three and six inches are predicted for most of New York however, areas north may see up to a foot of snow from Sunday into Monday morning.

