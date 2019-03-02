



Police are looking for a man they say attempted to rape a woman in her apartment building’s laundry room in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, the suspect entered a residential building on Lincoln Road and Flatbush Avenue around 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators say a 30-year-old woman was doing her laundry when the suspect approached her with his pants already down and exposing himself. The man allegedly demanded his victim perform a sex act on him, but she refused.

That’s when police say the suspect claimed he had a knife and sexually assaulted the 30-year-old and attempted to rape her.

The victim was able to break free and find a neighbor in the building who called 911.

Police released a sketch of the attacker who they say is a black man in his 20’s, standing about 6-foot-4 with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, sweatshirt, and sweatpants.

Officers added that the knife the suspect claimed to have was never seen and was not recovered at the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.