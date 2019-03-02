CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Airport Delays, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark Airport, Southwest Airlines

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Passengers on board a flight at Newark Airport were forced to find a new flight after their plane struck another airliner on the tarmac.

According to officials in Newark, the Southwest flight clipped wings with a parked airplane at Gate A just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Two planes at Newark Airport clipped wings on March 2, 2019. (Credit: @iambryanrogers)

Passenger Bryan Rogers tweeted a photo of the accident. The plane, reportedly headed for Florida, is seen colliding with the tail fin of another Southwest jet.

Newark Airport announced after the accident that the passengers would have to be rebooked onto another flight.

The airport is also experiencing delays of over an hour due to Saturday’s snow and ice. Authorities have not said if weather played a role in the Southwest crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s