NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Passengers on board a flight at Newark Airport were forced to find a new flight after their plane struck another airliner on the tarmac.

According to officials in Newark, the Southwest flight clipped wings with a parked airplane at Gate A just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Passenger Bryan Rogers tweeted a photo of the accident. The plane, reportedly headed for Florida, is seen colliding with the tail fin of another Southwest jet.

Newark Airport announced after the accident that the passengers would have to be rebooked onto another flight.

The airport is also experiencing delays of over an hour due to Saturday’s snow and ice. Authorities have not said if weather played a role in the Southwest crash.