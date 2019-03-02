CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The woman accused of hitting two NYPD officers with her car was arraigned on Saturday.

Police say Veronica Jagdeo was behind the wheel of a black BMW that struck and injured the officers late Thursday.

The officers initially stopped the 23-year-old Freeport woman because her windows were overly tinted.

Investigators say during the stop, the officers smelled marijuana. That’s when Jagdeo allegedly sped off, hitting one of the officer’s elbow and another’s hand.

Jagdeo is charged with assaulting police officers. Her bail has been set at $5,000, and she’s due back in court next month.

