NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An early morning house fire has claimed the life of an eight-year-old boy in Queens.

First responders say they arrived at the home on 160th Street near 140th Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The flames quickly consumed the second floor of the house.

Two families were reportedly living in the Springfield Gardens house at the time. Witnesses told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas they heard a loud crash and could see the smoke from blocks away.

Fire officials say two children jumped from the home’s window, but another child was found in a bedroom on the second floor. That eight-year-old was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven other people in the Queens home were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

“The first thing I heard was screaming from ladies actually. And then me and my mom came out here and saw flames,” neighbor Tyree Carrow said.

“One kid was all sliced up because he jumped out the second floor window.”

Authorities are waiting for the fire marshal to determine the cause of the deadly blaze.