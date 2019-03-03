CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Next weekend, hundreds of New Yorkers will be taking part in the indoor cycling movement known as “Cycle For Survival.”

The nationwide event raises millions of dollars for research to fight against rare forms of cancer.

Cycle For Survival cancer fundraiser in 2018. (Credit: CBS2)

Samantha Mann, Sue Olear, and Tracy Cuva sat down with CBS2’s Jessica Layton to talk about the event. Each woman has their own story of survival and battling cancer. They’ll be part of the four-day fundraiser taking place at Equinox Bryant Park starting on March 7.

Cycle For Survival has raised over $200 million for rare cancer research since it was founded.

For more about this year’s event in New York City, click here.

