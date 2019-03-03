



— The city is not going to get hit as hard as points north and west, but Sunday night’s storm is still expected to be significant.

Salt-spreading trucks were out well before the first precipitation started falling and plows were ready to get to work to make travel easier during Monday’s morning commute, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

City officials assured the public they are on top of this storm, which is expected to eventually drop 3-6 inches on the five boroughs. Crews had been getting ready for its arrival since early Sunday morning and, as CBS2’s Roy saw firsthand, there was a massive amount of salt ready to be spread on the streets.

The Department of Sanitation said there are nearly 700 salt spreaders at the ready to keep the streets safe, especially when the heaviest of the snow was expected to fall after midnight. There were also 1,600 plows stationed throughout the city that were to be deployed once the snow started to accumulate.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said workers would be cleaning the streets throughout the overnight hours — many of them likely working overtime — to help make Monday morning’s commute as smooth as possible.

“We expect the biggest snow accumulation we’ve had all year,” de Blasio told reporters during an early evening storm update. “There’s a great deal of concern that it’s gonna be a very tough commute in the morning, tough for people to get around.”

The precipitation that does fall was expected to be a wet and heavy snow, which would make travel difficult. The mayor urged New Yorkers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.