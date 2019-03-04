LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Families were enjoying brunch at an IHOP in Suffolk County when police say a shooting sent bullets dangerously close to a child in a high-chair.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. with a gunman opening fire at a table where three people were sitting, firing multiple shots and hitting one person, reports CBS2’s Reena Roy.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack, saying two groups at separate tables had some kind of disagreement earlier.

Police say initially calls came in for an active shooter and they arrived in about one minute.

A family with a young child in a high chair was sitting next to the table where the shooting occurred. One woman had a close call with a bullet fragment grazing her sweater and ending up lodged in the fabric just centimeters from her body.

“I saw a woman running with her baby and what happens was the baby was crying hysterical. Her husband was running after her and grabbing the baby,” said one witness. “One guy comes out gets in the getaway car and the cops don’t realize it. I’m in the parking lot yelling there…. go over that way… and they got him.”

Police have one person in custody who they believe is the shooter.

As of Monday evening, the shooting victim was at the hospital in surgery.