PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – It was a tale of two spring training games on Monday for the Mets.

During a split squad afternoon in Florida, lefty Steven Matz’s rough start to 2019 continued in a 9-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Matz was tagged for four runs on five hits before being pulled in the 3rd inning in Port St. Lucie.

The 27-year-old was better in his first spring start last week against the rebuilding Marlins, but has given up a homer in each of his starts so far.

Meanwhile, Pete Alonso couldn’t have asked for a better start to his spring as he battles to lock up the team’s starting first base job.

Alonso went 2-3, smashing a double and a home run in a 7-4 Mets victory over the Astros in West Palm Beach.

The 24-year-old is hitting .412 with two homers, five RBI, and a scorching 1.356 OPS in just 17 spring at-bats.

His competition for the starting job, former top prospect Dominic Smith, isn’t going down without a fighting this spring. Smith went 2-4 on Monday, giving him 10 hits in 20 at-bats so far.

NOTES FROM MONDAY’S GAMES:

Robinson Cano picked up two more hits against Boston, raising the All-Star second baseman’s average to a cool .400 this spring.

Amed Rosario was hit on the hand by a pitch from Boston’s Mike Shawaryn and had to leave the game. Luckily, X-rays on the shortstop’s injured hand came back negative.

Manager Mickey Callaway told reporters after the game the team would see how Rosario was doing on Tuesday before figuring out when he’ll return to the lineup.

Free agent pickup Wilson Ramos continued his torrid start to his Mets career, picking up another hit and RBI on Monday. The team’s new catcher is now hitting .538 with five RBI in just 13 at-bats with New York.