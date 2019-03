NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An MTA bus struck and killed a man early Monday in Queens.

It happened around 3 a.m. near the Roosevelt Avenue subway station in Jackson Heights.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 55-year-old bus driver is being questioned by police. So far, no charges have been filed.

There’s no word on what caused the crash or if it was weather-related.

