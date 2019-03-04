



— There are many ways to show gratitude to those who have served our country. One organization is doing it by literally putting roofs over our veterans’ heads.

Mother Nature was not helping to make the mission easy, covering Long Island with snow, but it did not stop workers from helping out a veteran and his family.

Two dozen were banging away with their hammers on Monday to install a brand new roof on John Carter’s Farmingdale home, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported.

The father of two is a combat veteran who served in the Marines for eight years. He was involved with three different operations in Iraq and Africa. He now works at a Veterans Affairs center.

When he bought his home a few years back, there were no issues with the roof. But out of nowhere it began to leak like crazy and Carter couldn’t afford to fix it.

That’s when Alure Home Improvements and Owens Corning Platinum contractors came to help, donating supplies and manpower to build Carter a new $15,000 roof in one day, all for free.

It’s all part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project, which has built roofs for more than 100 military members since 2016.

Construction on Carter’s roof was expected to be done by the end of the day, so if Mother Nature wants to dump some more snow on us this winter, Carter’s family will be ready for it.