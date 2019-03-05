



Police on Long Island are investigating whether Monday’s shooting inside an IHOP restaurant was tied to two other shootings in the area.

Deontrae Green, 19, allegedly opened fire inside the IHOP on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma around 1:25 p.m., striking 20-year-old Tyriek Corbin.

Suffolk County police believe the shooting was gang-related, involving members of the Bloods gang.

Green was charged with assault, criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. Corbin, who fled the scene, was later found and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses said the bullets came dangerously close to a child in a high-chair.

“I saw a woman running with her baby, and what happened was the baby was crying hysterical. Her husband was running after her, grabbing the baby,” one man said.

Roughly two hours later, three men were shot in nearby Coram. They were each taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.