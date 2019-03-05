SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey town wants to get tough on excessive dog barking and a new proposal could even land a noisy pup’s owner in jail.

The proposed ordinance in Saddle River would prohibit loud, continuous barking for over 20 minutes during the day, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It law would get even stricter at night, with penalties kicking in for barking lasting more than 15 minutes from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saddle River officials say the nonstop barking cuts into the “comfort or repose of anyone in the vicinity.”

Dog owners who break the new rules could face fines ranging between $100 and $1,000, but owners could also receive a sentence of community service or even prison time.

The judge in each case would reportedly make the ultimate decision on the penalty.

A public hearing and vote are scheduled in Saddle River on March 18.