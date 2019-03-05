by Justin Lewis



CBS2 Meteorologist

It’s another mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with perhaps a few more clouds north and west. It will be very cold for this time of the year, as well, with the mercury only rising to about 31° — a full 15° below normal.

Tonight will be even colder than the last with a biting breeze in place. We’ll fall into the teens, but it’s likely we’ll see wind chills dip into the single digits by dawn.

Tomorrow we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, but the temps will remain the story: stuck in the 20s! And there will be a persistent breeze, so it will never feel better than the teens.

Thursday offers very little in the way of relief, though we’ll take the winds down a notch and get a little closer to the freezing mark. Outside of that, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low 30s.