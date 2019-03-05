



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to unveil his second budget Tuesday.

The first-term Democrat is scheduled to deliver his budget speech at 2 p.m. before the Democratic-led Assembly and Senate.

He’s expected to call for more than $1 billion in spending cuts. Most of that money will come from reducing health care spending on the state’s government workers, NJ.com reports.

Murphy will reportedly also seek to increase taxes on the wealthy, potentially resulting in nearly half a billion dollars in revenue.

The current year’s $37.4 billion budget runs until June 30 when Murphy and lawmakers must enact a new, balanced spending plan.

The governor’s first budget resulted in more funds for education, New Jersey Transit and the public worker pension. It financed those increases through higher income tax rates on people making more than $5 million a year.

It also hiked rates on businesses earning more than $1 million annually.

Murphy has called for further spending increases, but legislative leaders have said they won’t support higher taxes.

