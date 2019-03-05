NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Norwegian cruise ship from New York to Florida was slapped with sudden extreme winds, creating chaos for the hundreds of passengers on board.

The ocean liner listed to the side, causing chairs, furniture, and other items to toss around and injure several passengers.

The @CruiseNorwegian Escape was hit be a 100+ knot gust last night. The ship tilted and damage was everywhere. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/3fNx9sFBhW — Michael Patterson (@michaelpNYC) March 5, 2019

The ‘Escape’ left New York for a seven-day round trip to Port Canaveral when it hit rough seas late Sunday.

The cruise line says the passengers received treatment from medical staff. The ship itself wasn’t damaged, and remained fully operational.