



New York State now requires gun owner to keep their firearms in a locked cabinet or equipped with a trigger-locking device if someone under the age of 16 is in their home.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate approved the legislation Monday, five weeks after lawmakers passed another package of gun-control measures.

The latest measure, sponsored by Sen. Liz Krueger of Manhattan and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin of Westchester, makes it a misdemeanor offense to fail to securely store a rifle, shotgun or other firearm or render it incapable of being fired when a child is in a home.

Assembly and Senate Republicans who voted against the measure said it’s an infringement on Second Amendment rights to bear arms and could leave a gun owner defenseless against intruders.

