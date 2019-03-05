



An 8-year-old boy with autism was punched by a stranger on the subway in what police believe was an unprovoked attack.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday at the Fulton Street station in Lower Manhattan.

Police said the boy was on board the 3 train with his mother, when a man suddenly walked up and punched him in the back of the head. No words were exchanged during the alleged attack.

The child was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for pain and swelling and later released.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, 50 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 200 pounds with a blotchy complexion, salt and pepper beard and hair and injured right eye. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, black jacket, red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots. Authorities believe he’s emotionally disturbed.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.