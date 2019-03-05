



– A former school bus driver and two former bus aides face charges for allegedly abusing a Long Island child with autism

Bus driver James LaGreca, 81, and aides Auga Roberts and Anneris Contreras were arraigned Tuesday in Suffolk County criminal court.

Investigators say surveillance cameras captured the suspects tormenting the victim on multiple occasions while the boy was taken to and from school.

LaGreca’s attorney says there were prior difficulties in handling the child, but LaGreca says he is innocent.

“Unfortunately, there was an incident on his bus. He’s been implicated in it. He feels horrible about this,” attorney James Vlahadamis said, adding that LaGreca has his own special needs grandchild that he helped raise.

“The abuse any child is troubling, but to abuse out most vulnerable, particularly those who are non-verbal and will struggle expressing their situation to their parents, this case is very troubling. In some ways, it’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini.

They face a variety of charges related to endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. Click here to read the indictment.

Prosecutors say the driver and aides worked for East End Bus Lines in Medford – they’ve since been fired.