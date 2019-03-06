MT. VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A malfunctioning garbage truck smashed into a car and damaged a home, officials said.

It happened near Elm and North Fulton Avenues.

Officials say three workers were behind the truck when it rolled away and smashed into a parked card and a home. A pregnant woman inside was not hurt.

Mount Vernon Public Works Commissioner Mark Ederer says the truck is 20 years old and better equipment is needed.

“The truck vibrated, jumped into gear, took off with nobody behind the wheel,” Ederer said.

“We are very fortunate that the truck jumped forward and not backward and ran over three of our men,” said Mount Vernon Supervising Mechanic Edgar Torres.

Only the front porch of the home is damaged and the house is considered stable.