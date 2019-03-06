WOOD-RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday called for a $407 million investment to help turn NJ TRANSIT around.

Murphy says the money would make it possible to freeze fare hikes for the second year in a row.

“Every single one of the $407 million we seek to invest shows our commitment to making NJ TRANSIT not just the turnaround story of New Jersey, but the turnaround story of our nation,” the governor said.

Murphy wants the money included in the state’s 2020 budget, and claims it would allow NJ TRANSIT to stop relying on funds diverted from other sources which he described as “gimmicks.”

The governor says the funds would help pay for new stations, tracks, positive train control, and boost NJ TRANSIT staff.