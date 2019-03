Strong Winds Wreak Havoc On Norwegian Cruise Ship After Departing New York HarborThe ocean liner listed to the side, causing chairs, furniture, and other items to toss around and injure several passengers.

Divorce Company's Billboard Raises Eyebrows In AlbanyAt first glance, the billboard appears to feature a raised middle finger. But on closer look, it’s actually just a ring finger.

Trump Flag With Profanity On It Flies Across The Street From Elementary SchoolIt hangs on a house across the street from a school, and contains a word most parents don't want their kids to read, or speak.

Inwood Residents Fuming After NYPD Has Cars Towed So Cops Can Park For Department's Flag Football GameWhile the officers played in what's called "The Commissioner's Flag Football League" championship game in Inwood, residents struggled to find their cars.

Man Charged With Assault After Allegedly Punching 8-Year-Old Boy With Autism On SubwayPolice said the boy was on board the 3 train with his mother, when a man suddenly walked up and punched him in the back of the head.

Gunman On Bicycle Fatally Shoots Uber Passenger In BrooklynPolice said the suspect rode a bicycle right up to the SUV, opened the door and shot the 26-year-old man in the neck and chest.

NYPD: Suspect Pointing Object At Officers Wounded During Police-Involved Shooting In HarlemIt wasn't immediately clear where the suspect was struck, or if he was armed at the time of the shooting.

New Jersey Town Proposes Rule Giving Dog Owners Jail Time For Nonstop BarkingDog owners who break the new rules could face fines ranging between $100 and $1,000, but owners could also receive a sentence of community service or even prison time.

New Rochelle Middle Schoolers Won't Meet Minimum Instructional Hours, Jeopardizing Hundreds Of Thousands In State AidNew Rochelle says it failed to schedule properly, and middle schoolers are 100 hours short of what's required.

Mother Slashes Teen's Face After Incident Between Students Outside Harlem School, Police SayPolice say the teen allegedly pulled out a taser-like device and shocked the 13-year-old student. The 13-year-old's mother then slashed the young attacker’s face with a sharp object.