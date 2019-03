NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eight people were injured, one critically, when a fire broke out Wednesday morning in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to a three-story building on Holland Ave. in the Olinville section.

Fire officials said the flames started on the ground floor.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.