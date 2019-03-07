



– A quiet meal was turned upside down by suspected gang violence, and now we have new video of the wild scene.

Innocent customers were caught in the middle of a shooting a Long Island IHOP, including a mother and her baby.

Imagine having lunch with your family or friends at a local restaurant when a guy at the next booth takes out a gun and starts shooting: That’s what happened at an IHOP in Lake Ronkokoma last week.

At 1:24 p.m. people were enjoying their lunch until the unbelievable happened.

The video shows a man, who Suffolk County Police believe is 19-year-old Deontrae Green, sitting at a table. Two men can be seen approaching his booth when he pulls out a gun and starts shooting at the IHOP on Portion Road.

At least 20 people were dining mere feet away are startled by the gunfire as the two victims stumble toward their tables, trying to take cover as the bullets fly overhead.

One man kicks into and then stumbles over a high chair holding a young child.

“The shooter, the arrestee from IHOP is a Blood gang member,” said Suffolk County Police Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante.

At a news conference, Suffolk County Police said the shooting was a gang related, targeted attack. Innocent people were caught in the middle.

“We do believe both parties knew each other,” Gigante said.

The victim in the shooting video has been identified as Tyriek Corbin. He showed up at a local hospital later the same day where, police say, he was treated for a gunshot wound.

“You may have already seen some of the reprisals, and we’re always looking to get a step ahead. We are familiar with some of the parties involved on both sides and we are taking actions to prevent future shootings,” Gigante said.

Green is now under arrest. Police believe the violent incident may have led to additional shootings on Long Island that day and since, in retaliation.