



A fugitive wanted by the FBI in connection to a 2014 murder in New Jersey was arrested in Maryland on Thursday, officials tell CBS Baltimore

Lamont Stephenson was added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List in connection to his alleged involvement in the murder of his fiancee and her dog in their Newark apartment.

WATCH: Officials Discuss Stephenson’s Arrest

Officials issued a federal arrest warrant after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid persecution.

Stephenson was arrested Thursday morning by Prince George’s County patrol officers during a traffic stop, according to CBS Baltimore.

Agents at the FBI’s Newark Field Office will be providing more information at a 5 p.m. press conference.

Stick with CBS New York and CBS Baltimore for more on this developing story.