



A rally will be held Thursday at City Hall to call for the extension of mayoral control over the city school system.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza are expected to attend the event around 11 a.m.

They will be joined by labor leaders, advocates and other elected officials.

MORE: De Blasio Changes Stance On Charter Schools As Part Of Mayoral Control Agreement

The mayor was granted a two-year extension in June 2017.

“Since mayoral control went into affect 15 years ago our graduation rate has increased almost 50 percent, test scores have gone up, violence and crime in schools have gone steadily down,” he said at the time. “This is the right way to run our schools.”

If the policy had expired, control of city schools would have reverted to a single board of education and dozens of community school boards. At the time, the city estimated that could create $1.6 billion in added administrative costs over 10 years.