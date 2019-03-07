



Police are trying to track down a man accused of groping a 13-year-old girl on the subway while she was on her way to school – not once, but twice on two different trains.

The first incident happened on Feb. 12 around 7:15 a.m. on board a northbound 7 train approaching Queensboro Plaza.

Police said the suspect approached the victim and touched her inner thigh.

Two weeks later on board a northbound 5 train approaching the 86th Street station, the man allegedly did the same thing.

Police released photos of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as partially bald with a light complexion, 5 feet 8 to 10 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.