If New Bill Is Passed, New York State Would Add 6 New Holidays To The School CalendarNew York is a diverse melting pot and now there's a push to make school calendars look that way, too.

Caught On Video: Point-Blank Shooting At IHOP On Long IslandInnocent customers were caught in the middle of a shooting a Long Island IHOP, including a mother and her baby.

Former Nassau County Exec. Ed Mangano Convicted Of Bribery, Wire Fraud, ConspiracyMangano was accused of helping Long Island businessman Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans in exchange for lavish gifts.

2 Violent Attacks Reported At Same Subway Station Within HoursPolice are investigating another violent crime on the subway. Two attacks were reported within the last 24 hours at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem.

Suffolk DA: Long Island Man Gouges Grandmother's Eyes Out During Dispute Over MoneyA Sayville man is facing multiple years in jail after allegedly brutalizing his grandmother during a fight over money last month.

New Jersey Man Who Won $273M Mega Millions Jackpot Claims PrizeMichael Weirsky bought the winning ticket at a QuickChek on New Brunswick Ave. in Phillipsburg.

Teen Girl Rescues Man Tied Up And Locked In Trunk Of CarAuthorities say a teen girl walking her dog heard screams coming from a car trunk, leading to the discovery of a man who was tied up inside the vehicle.

Taylor Swift's Accused Stalker Arrested At Her Manhattan HomeNo one was home at the time of the break in Thursday morning.

Boy Forced To Wipe Off Cross On Ash Wednesday At SchoolA fourth grader in Utah says his teacher forced him to wipe off the ash cross from his forehead to commemorate Ash Wednesday, saying he wasn't allowed to wear a religious symbol to class.

Mets Teammates, Fans Saddened By News Tom Seaver Has Been Diagnosed With DementiaThe news from his family comes as the Mets are preparing to mark the 50th anniversary of their 1969 World Series victory.