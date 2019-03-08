CBSN New YorkWatch Now
IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A suspect has been charged with robbery and kidnapping a day after a girl walking her dog heard a man screaming from the trunk of a car and helped rescue him.

JaVohn Berrouet was arrested at his Irvington, New Jersey, home Thursday night.

JaVohn Berrouet, 24 (credit: Union County Prosecutor’s Office)

The Union County prosecutor’s office says investigators recovered a ski mask and .45-caliber handgun from the 24-year-old’s residence.

Police say two armed men kidnapped the victim around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hillside, near Newark, and forced him to withdraw cash from ATMs.

The girl came upon the victim after hearing his screams from a trunk on Thursday morning.

Berrouet is charged with carjacking, kidnapping, robbery and weapons offenses. He was being held at Union County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Attorney information could not be found for Berrouet.

