CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:hepatitis, Hepatitis A, Local TV, Long Island, Nassau County


NORTH MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County health officials say a 7-Eleven worker may have exposed people to hepatitis A.

County Executive Laura Curran and Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein were expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.

Officials say the employee at the 7-Eleven in North Merrick was recently diagnosed with the disease.

Vaccinations will be provided to anyone who may have been exposed.

For more information on hepatitis, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s