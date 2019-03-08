Comments
NORTH MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County health officials say a 7-Eleven worker may have exposed people to hepatitis A.
NORTH MERRICK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County health officials say a 7-Eleven worker may have exposed people to hepatitis A.
County Executive Laura Curran and Health Commissioner Dr. Lawrence Eisenstein were expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.
Officials say the employee at the 7-Eleven in North Merrick was recently diagnosed with the disease.
Vaccinations will be provided to anyone who may have been exposed.
For more information on hepatitis, click here.