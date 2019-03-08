CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Queens Center Mall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Queens Center Mall erupted into chaos Friday afternoon after police say a rapper’s book signing spiraled out of control.

Video posted to social media showed people getting into fist fights and looting stores. Authorities say rapper “A Boogie wit da Hoodie” – whose real name is Julius Dubose – was at the mall signing books when a melee broke out between the huge crowd.

The 23-year-old rapper from the Bronx has risen to fame over the past few years.

So far, police have not confirmed how many people were injured or if there were any arrests. Officers are staying at the mall to make sure people leave peacefully.

